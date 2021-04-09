From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has put on hold the commencement of sale of registration forms to candidates who are interested in participating in 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The registration exercise was, hitherto, supposed to commence on Thursday and run till Saturday, May 15 while the UTME examination run from June 5 to 19.

JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, who confirmed the development to journalists in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, said the change was caused by some unforeseen circumstances, occasioned by the board’s determined effort to have a National Identification Number (NIN) integration.

He said: “This challenge is being resolved and once that is done, all processes shall commence. Candidates are, therefore, requested to exercise some patience.”

He said JAMB deliberately refused to announce the commencement of the registration exercise through newspaper advertorial because processes for smooth pin vending and candidate access to the registration application for the 2021 UTME/direct entry was yet to be completed.

“The advertisement is the surest indication of the beginning of the exercise as it has all the step by step process that candidates are required to follow,” he said.