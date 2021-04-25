From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the rescheduling of its mock examination hitherto scheduled for next weekend, Saturday, 30th April, 2021.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement released in Abuja, on Sunday, explained that the mock examination will hold on Thursday, 20th May, 2021.

JAMB introduced mock examination some years ago as an opportunity for candidates to get acquaintant with the Computer Based Test (CBT) preparatory to the UTME examination.

Benjamin said that the change of date was due to ongoing adjustments in the Board’s operational processes, stressing that it would not affect other schedules including the date for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) fixed for 5th to 19th June, 2021.

He asked candidates who have registered and chosen to sit for the Mock and other critical stakeholders to note the change of date and ensure they don’t miss the opportunity.

He said the Board has, however, noted with concern that some candidates, in trying to generate their profiles are sending their registration details wrongly to 55019. “The right process is to send the word “NIN” allow one space in between, then insert the eleven digits NIN number to 55019 e.g. NIN 00000000000.

“Any other process is wrong and would not generate the profile code for the candidate. It is also necessary for the candidate to know that only the SIM that is linked to his/her NIN can be used to send the NIN to 55019,” he explained.