The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) said it has concluded arrangements to begin sale of 2021/2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration forms.

The board disclosed this in its Vol. 2, No. 15 Weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar yesterday. The board said official dates for the commencement of the sale of both documents and the conduct of the examinations would be announced not later than March 24.

According to JAMB, the 2021 exercise was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board, therefore, warned that any ongoing sale of forms and registration was fraudulent and not associated with JAMB.

“This year’s exercise, unlike the previous years, is peculiar because of the series of disruptions to virtually all aspects of public life occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic. It is with this extant reality in mind that the delay is being experienced, with the board embarking on series of strategic adjustments, aimed at ensuring that academic activities are not unduly impacted. The public is to note that the 2021 UTME/DE application forms are not yet on sale. Anybody advertising anything to the contrary is a fraudster,” it warned.

The board, while reiterating its commitment to ensuring sanity in the entire process, also disclosed that it had apprehended one Mr Okogu Ambrose for illegally registering candidates. He was caught after collecting monies from innocent candidates in the name of registering them for the yet to commence 2021/2022 UTME exercise.

“Ambrose is a serial offender, who was arrested in 2020 for extorting money for which he had no authorisation to execute.

“The board would, however, ensure that relevant security agencies prosecute Ambrose with the hope that he does not escape the long arm of the law this time,” it stated.