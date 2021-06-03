From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) conducted a mock examination for 160,617 candidates on Thursday ahead of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede introduced the mock examination in 2016 to get candidates acquainted with the Computer Based Test (CBT) system of examination, boost their confidence and get them familiar and ready for the examination.

JAMB often uses the opportunity to test-run its facilities, particularly new innovations, in order to ascertain their effectiveness, strengths and weaknesses, ahead of the 2021 UTME examination due to hold between June 19 and July 3.

JAMB spokesman Dr Fabian Benjamin, who monitored the exercise in some CBT centres in Abuja, confirmed that the essence of the mock examination was to test the capacity and suitability of the centres.

Dr Fabian also confirmed that the exercise conducted nationwide was hitch-free, except in Dominion International School, Jabi, Abuja, where the CBT centre was gutted by fire, forcing JAMB to redirect candidates to other centres.

‘Over 160,617 candidates sat for the mock examinations in all our CBT centres. We received a report of complaint of capacity and stability of one or two centres. We will take urgent to correct all the observed anomalies,’ he explained.

Dr Fabian said that JAMB is adequately prepared for the main UTME which is due to take place between June 19 and July 3 as proven by the success of the mock examination.

‘The examinations went well across 777 CBT centres. With what we have now, we are good to go for the main examinations starting June 19.’

Earlier, Mrs Oluwaseun Omotosho, JAMB Technical Officer, who monitored the exercise at the Global Distance Learning Institute in Central Area, Abuja, said 200 candidates registered for the exercise in the centre but only 125 turned up for the examination.

Omotosho noted that the centre which has four examination halls, recorded no incidents as everything went smoothly.

One of the candidates who spoke to journalists, Adelina Etete, said the mock exam has motivated her to study more and adequately prepare for the main UTME.

Etete, who gave a lot of credit to the centre managers for the hitch-free conduct of the exercise, said that the examination was not easy but for some topics she was familiar with.

Another candidate, Fahd Isah, said the examination provided him with a firsthand experience of how the main examination would look like.

Isah called on JAMB authorities to provide pens and papers for candidates writing subjects involving calculation.