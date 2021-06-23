From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) confirmed, on Wednesday, that the introduction of the National Identification Number (NIN) in 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) exercise eliminated multiple registration, application, impersonation and other malpractices associated with examination.

It reiterated that the import of the partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) which mandated the use of NIN in the registration process made it virtually impossible for hired examination takers to register multiple times as they used to do to perpetrate nefarious activities.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement countering media report that claimed that the introduction of NIN affected the revenue of JAMB and caused it to drop to N5.8 billion, maintained that JAMB is neither a revenue generation agency nor purported to be one.

He said: “JAMB is not a revenue generation entity and, as such, is not interested in the ever-ballooning number of candidates. Rather, JAMB is concerned with how to address loopholes being used by fraudsters to distort national data in a bid to compromise public examinations.

“As far as the Board is concerned, having a realistic number of candidates sitting its examination is a major achievement which only the partnership with NIMC has made possible. It’s our resolve not to ever compromise on the integrity of its processes on account of generating fat operating surpluses.”

Fabian maintained that NIN was a good initiative because it sanitized the system and restored its credibility, insisting that, “it’s an error of fact to denigrate the wonderful contribution of NIN to the UTME registration process by insinuating that it had deleterious effect on the financial base of the Board, when in actual fact, we are neither a revenue generation agency nor purported to be one.

“On the contrary, the Board greatly appreciates the partnership with NIMC which has led to the inadvertent benefit of revealing the actual number of candidates registered annually.”

He stated that the Board was pleased to be vindicated in its belief all along that the huge number of candidates applying for UTME every year could not be realistic especially when seen against the backdrop of WAEC candidates which is always around the figure recorded by the Board this year.