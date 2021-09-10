St Francis Catholic Secondary School (SFCSS), The Jesuit-Catholic College of Lagos, Idimu is on the news again.

Like it did in 2020, the school was among those that produced the best 10 candidates in this year’s edition of Joint

Admissions and Matriculation Board’s (JAMB’s) national Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a release by the examination body’s registrar, Mr. Is-haq Oloyede during his virtual presentation at the 2021 admission policy meeting recently, which was attended by relevant stakeholders in education including heads of tertiary institutions, admission officers and registrars, it was noted that two candidates of the school were among the top ten UTME chartbusters. They were Chibuzo Monwuba who tops the chart with a score of 358 and Eberechukwu Isaiah Ajayi who came to the fourth position with a score of 349.

Oloyede disclosed that Monwuba, a male with registration number, 10054281ID, – a product of St Francis Catholic Secondary School, who sat the examination in Lagos State topped the chart with a score 358 out of the possible 400 mark.

Monwuba was closely followed by the duo of Qomarudeen Alabi and Adeogun Oreoluwa both ranking second with 350 marks each.

Alabi who hails from Osun State sat for the examination in his state of origin with the registration number 10115691FG while Oreoluwa also a male, hails from Ogun State.

He sat for the examination in his State with registration number 10109964G1.

Eberechukwu Ajayi, also a product of St Francis Catholic Secondary School Lagos State was another best candidate of the examination. He sat for the examination in Lagos State making it to the fourth position, with the registration number 10067858JC, and scoring 349 to beat 5 other candidates to the rear.

Okarike Favour Kenneth, the first female on the list, with registration number 10088418AH, who hails from Rivers State and sat for the examination in the state, scored 348 to take the fifth slot on the chart.

Meanwhile, the trio of Omonona Oluwamayokun Victor with registration number 10008972BG; Owoeye Israel Oluwatimilehin with registration number 10165579GD, and Ehizogie Jeffrey Aidelogie with registration number 10006469FG, all scored 347.

Masters Victor, Oluwatimilehin and Aidelogie hail from Oyo, Ekiti and Edo states, respectively. But while Oluwatimilehin sat for his examination in Lagos, the other two sat for the examination in their states of origin.

Ajeigbe Moyinoluwa Samuel, with registration number 10151081AE, male, hails from Ekiti State. He sat for the examination in Kwara State and scored 346, even as he ranked 9th on the log.

Yakubu Abdulraheem Joshua with registration number 10050994FA, male, from Edo State, sat the examination in the same state and scored 343 to take the 10th slot.

Meanwhile, the details, as released by the JAMB Registrar, indicated that five of the best candidates chose to attend Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State.

Apart from the best performing candidate, Master Chibuikem, four others, masters Victor, Oluwatimilehin and Samuel, and the only female on the list, Miss Favour, all chose Covenant University.

On his part, Alabi who came second on the chart chose Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife, while Oreoluwa chose to attend the University of Lagos.

Master Ajayi , who ranks fourth on the table applied to the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, while master Aidelogie chose Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Ekiti State.

On his part, Master Joshua applied to study at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State. All the 10 candidates have chosen to study engineering and science courses. Only one chose to study mathematics and another decided to study computer science, all the remaining eight candidates opted to study engineering courses, including electrical and electronic, mechatronics, chemical, mechanical and computer engineering.

While congratulating Monwuba and Ajayi, the Administrator of St Francis Catholic Secondary School Dr. Leo Maduabuchi Muoneme thanked them for doing the school proud.

He enjoined the students not to rest on their oars. “Let us continue to work in the spirit of the magis so that we will not live on past glory but as a people of the Magis. We continue to pray for our students currently writing their Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE) and West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) exams,” he stated.

