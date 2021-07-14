(NAN)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) female team Tuesday continued their impressive display at the ongoing Nigeria Volleyball League with a convincing victory over Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NSCDC team came from a set down to beat the NCS 3-1 in the game at the Kwara Sports Complex In Ilorin.

Customs drew the first blood by winning the first set 25-16 before the NSCDC side took the second set with a 25-19 win.

They went on to take the tie with 25-14 and 25-21 wins, for a repeat of their Monday annihilation of Benue Queens 3-0.

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) bounced back from their 0-3 loss on Monday to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) female side to beat Nigeria Police Force (NPF) 3-0.

The Immigration were ruthless straight off from the start, winning the first set 25-11.

Even some little improvement on the part of the Police could not save them from another set loss as they were whipped 25-13 in the second set.

The Police fought back in a better way in the last set but they were still beaten.

Benue Queens beat Kada Emeralds 3-2, in another match played in the League also on Tuesday.

