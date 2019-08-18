Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that it would not zone the governorship ticket for the 2021 election in Anambra state.

The party disclosed that its priority is to identify a credible and sellable candidate that would secure victory for it.

This came on the heels of a recent request to Governor Willie Obiano by some traditional rulers from the southern senatorial district of the state to ensure that their zone produced the next governor.

National Vice Chairman, South East, Chief Austin Umahi, who made the party’s position public said that zoning the governorship might be the internal affair of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) which had nothing to do with his party.

Addressing newsmen in Enugu, after the monthly zonal meeting of the PDP, he wondered what zoning people were talking about; APGA’s or PDP zoning?

“We can’t be thinking of zoning in Anambra just because another party is zoning. That the party (PDP) has not been in power in the state for long, hence, we will look for the best candidate to win election,” Umahi stated.

According to him, APGA can afford to zone because the party has been in power in the state for long; but for the PDP, the primary target is that candidate that will win the state.

He sounded it clearly that the national leadership of the PDP has mandated the zone to recapture Anambra as they did recently in Imo state.