The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said that the Nigerian Army was more than ever before ready to humiliate and humble the Boko Haram, Islamic States West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists and other criminal groups in 2021.

He commended officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their bravery in the fight against insurgency in the North-East and banditry in the North-West in 2020: “The soldiers are committed to decisively deal with all forms of insecurity in the country in the New Year.”

He promised to ensure better welfare packages for personnel in 2021.The army chief gave the assurance at the cross over night to usher in 2021, at the TY Buratai Institute for War and Peace, Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

He charged the troops to continue to dedicate themselves to the assigned task of routing terrorism by maintaining the tempo in 2021 with more determination and action to end insurgency.

He urged them troops to work with more discipline, commitment and courage.

Buratai noted that the military had the responsibility to solve the nation’s problem of insecurity, urging the soldiers to work extra hard to win the confidence of Nigerians, whom he said trusted and believed in the military to deal with insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of insecurity challenges in the country:

“We must not fail, we should see it as a challenge and a task that must be done to resolve it once and for all. I am very optimistic that 2021 will be different, totally different with remarkable differences from 2020.

“I want you to see it as a challenge and a task that must be done because we are the one that can do it because Nigerians believe in us and believe that we can do it. You should go into the year with full conviction that we can do better to address the insecurity in our country.”

COAS vows to sustain fight against terrorists

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has vowed to sustain the tempo in the on going counter insurgency operations by the Nigerian Army in the North-East.

He gave the assurance when he visited the Emir of Biu, Alhaji Mustapha Umar Mustapha, in Biu, Borno State.

He said the Nigerian Army was very much alive to its responsibilities and would continue to do its best to end terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges bedevilling the nation.

Buratai was at the palace to commiserate with the people of the emirate council over the recent attacks by insurgents on some communities. He assured the people that the military had taken appropriate steps to address the menace, even as he commended the emirate for its support to the troops and called for continuous cooperation from them.

The army chief said the visit was part of his operational tour to the theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole to encourage the troops and find out how they are faring.

The Birma of Biu, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu, who represented the emir, commended the Nigerian Army for the numerous developmental projects being executed in the emirate. He said the establishment of the army university in Biu created employment opportunities for the youth: “The emirate will continue to support army in prayers to succeed in its fight against terrorism and other criminal groups.”

‘Forms for NDA 73 Regular Course not on sale’

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, said it has not commenced the sale of forms for its 73 Regular Course, as speculated on the social media.

NDA public relations officer, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, said: “The NDA wishes to inform the general public that forms for entry into 73 Regular Course are not yet on sale. Any information circulating on the social media purporting sale of the forms is false and has no link with the NDA.

“Members of the general public are advised to shun any individual or group offering sale of NDA forms, as doing any business with such fraudulent individuals or groups will be at the bearer’s risk.

“The academy wishes to reiterate that all activities relating to admissions into the NDA are duly publicised on our official website: www.nda.edu.ng and on some national dailies.

“Interested applicants are thus advised to periodically check our website for information relating to all NDA admissions as well as other matters of interest.”

How GOC celebrated Christmas with Borno IDPs

The acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Major-General Abdul Khalifa, took time out to celebrate Christmas with some internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Borno.

The celebration, which took place at the IDP Gubio Camp, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State, saw the GOC, presenting gifts and other items to the displaced families and children.

The gift items comprising foodstuffs, drinks, noodles, biscuits and clothing were aimed at improving the civilian-military relationship in the host communities. Represented by the commander, 195 Battalion, Lt-Col. Andrew Wuyep, the GOC disclosed that the gesture was to celebrate with the displaced families and to put smiles on their faces:

“This exercise is in continuation of our efforts geared at winning the hearts and minds of the civil population to support the army’s counter-insurgency campaigns in line with the goals of the Chief of Army Staff.”