Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has boasted of its readiness to take over power from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2021.

APC Chairman in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike, who stated this in an interview with Daily Sun, said with the poor performance of APGA, and the rejection of the People Democratic Party (PDP), APC remained the party to beat.

He said while APGA had demonstrated incompetence in governance, the PDP was not prepared to take up the leadership of the state.

Ejidike said he was working round the clock with members of the State Working Committee and other stakeholders to come up with strategies and ideas that would help send APGA packing.

“Our party is on ground, and we have our sensors connected to the pulses of the people. We feel the pains of our people, owing to failings of APGA government in many spheres of life. This government has, indeed, failed. PDP isn’t prepared for leadership, and so it behoves on us in APC to begin to present our ideas and our agenda to the people in order to win them over.