Pensioners in Ogun State have appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to implement the 33.4 per cent increment in their pensions.

They equally lamented that the meagre N5,000 minimum pension being paid to some of their members is grossly inadequate to meet the present economic demands.

The pensioners, under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Ogun State Council, expressed displeasure that, unlike many other states, Ogun is yet to implement the 33.4 per cent pension increment 11 years after the federal government approved it.

The NUP State Chairman, Waidi Oloyede, stated this at the 2021 Pensioners Day celebration, held on Monday at the NUP Secretariat, Abiola Way, Abeokuta, the state capital.

He called on governor Dapo Abiodun to increase the N500 million quarterly payment of gratuity to N1billion.

This, Oloyede said, would “reduce the anxiety of the expectant pensioners at the possibility of collecting the money before death comes knocking,” saying, however, that “we appreciate the government for the release of quarterly payments throughout the year 2021.”

Oloyede also demanded the refund of 150 months of unremitted contributory pension deductions to retirees.

“The meagre pension of N5,000.00 minimum pension being paid is grossly inadequate to meet with the present economic demands.

“We again request for the refund of the unremitted Contributory Pension Deductions to retirees. These had accrued to over 150 months of unremitted deductions to the various PFAs.

“We finally make a request for the resuscitation of the suspended Bureau of State Pensions Committee and the Bureau of Local Government Pensions by the last administration. These are legal committees backed up by the Federal and State Laws,” he said.

The pensioners maintained that “Many of our members are presently handicapped and incapacitated with different health challenges requiring immediate medical attention that will gulp much money and the children that could have been of valuable assistance are not gainfully employed.

“Feeding to many of us is becoming elusive as the meagre pension received cannot meet with the ever-soaring inflationary trend.

“Avoidable deaths are recorded on our members on a daily basis. Your Excellency, we passionately plead that you kindly ensure that our demands be met. Our amiable Governor, once again, we express profound gratitude for the opportunity granted us at a meeting with you. We are of the firm belief that our requests will be favourably attended to.”

