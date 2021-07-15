From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

In a bid to lift millions of unemployed young persons out of the labour market in the country, a group in Abuja yesterday began the process of empowering this category of Nigerians via a programme tagged: “The Get Skilled Programme”.

Latching on the 2021 World Youth Skill Day, the group, Day To Day Empowerment Initiative, launched its programme with a motivational walk to encourage young unemployed Nigerians to acquire skills.

Supported by the Association of Skilled and Vocational Artisans of Nigeria (ASVAN) and the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), the group, yesterday embarked on “The Abuja Motivation Walk” in commemoration of the World Youth Skill day to encourage unemployed young people in the country to acquire skills.

The National Coordinator of Day To Day Empowerment Initiative, Mr. Nkoro Gabriel said the event was a strategic street campaign geared at motivating and encouraging young Nigerians to realise the importance of learning skills, vocations and handworks that are economically viable.

Under the scheme, Mr. Gabriel pointed out that a number of unemployed youths would be linked to organisations where the will acquire skills of their choice and on completion, assisted to set up their businesses, subject to availability of funds.

According to him, as Nigeria continues to navigate the unseay times of social and insecurity challenges, all hands must be on deck to salvage the unpalatable situation as the government alone cannot solve the problem.

Mr. Gabriel seized the opportunity to call on all well meaning people in the country to support the laudable goal of assisting the horde of unemployed young persons in the country to acquire skills of their choice.

The President of ASVAN, Comrade Everest Obijuru who was represented at the event said the association aims at bringing all the artisans and skilled workers under one umbrella and organise them in a manner they will be able to use their skills to make meaningful impact to both themselves and the nation as a whole.

