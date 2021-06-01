The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, commenced the third national retreat on validation of the draft INEC 2022-2026 Strategic Plan and Strategic Programme of Action in Lagos.

Declaring the retreat open in Ikeja, INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said the commission was poised about achieving its mandate. He lamented that a total of 42 INEC offices had been burnt and vandalised since 2019.

Yakubu, represented by an INEC National Commissioner, Dr Adekunle Ogunmola, said the commission’s strategic plan and strategic programme of action would give a focused direction toward the achievement of the goals and objectives of the commission.

“The spate of arson and vandalisation of INEC facilities and properties appears not to be abating.

“Just yesterday, our office in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State was set ablaze bringing the total number of INEC offices burnt/vandalised to 42 since 2019.

“However, the commission while engaging with relevant stakeholders to change the narratives remains committed to the discharge of its statutory responsibilities of improving and sustaining democracy in the country.”

He dsaid to develop a system to institutionalise continuous improvement at all levels toward its mandate, the commission has since 2012 adopted the use of strategic planning to carry out its constitutional and statutory responsibilities.

Yakubu said INEC had produced two strategic plans and strategic programmes of action covering 2012 to 2016 and 2017 to 2021.