Hosts Nigeria will feature 21 fencers, at the 11th Cadet and Junior African Fencing Championship scheduled for February 23-27 at Festival Hotel, Festac Town, Lagos

Nigeria Fencing Federation President, Adeyinka Samuel disclosed at a media briefing in Lagos that the team which would be competing in individual and team events will be the largest ever for Nigeria at the championship.

The nation’s flag bearers, he added, were mostly drawn from the country while a few others who are based abroad will also vie for titles in épée, sabre and foil events.

