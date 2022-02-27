From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has disclosed that the 2022 Aje Heritage and Economic Summit was aimed at youth development.

Speaking with Journalists in Ile-Ife, the Ooni spokesperson and Chairman of Aje Festival Media Committee, Otunba Moses Olafare, stated that the 4-day event would be rounded up on Monday.

Olafare said, on Monday, “the first traditional procession of Aje Olokun by the women of Woye Asiri from Ilero, Osangangan Obamakin’s compound to pay traditional obeisance to the Ooni at the Ile-Oodua Palace, from where they will proceed to the Aje Temple located right inside ancient Ejigbomekun market also known as Oja Ife.