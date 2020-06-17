State chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) party in Ekiti State, Rufus Alabi has urged Ekiti people and Nigerians at large that his party would perform better if given the votes in future elections. He specifically appealed to Ekiti people to vote for the candidate of the party alleging that both of All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have failed the state.

Alabi who urged the people to start visiting their wards to get their party cards in preparation for the governorship poll in 2022 boasted that a govenor from his party will perform far better than Kayode Fayemi or Ayo Fayose when elected. He explained how his tenure as party helmsman has made APGA to spread to the nooks and crannies of the state, saying: ” since the party has been in Ekiti for a long time it wasn’t known by many as we were only known in the state capital, Ado-Ekiti.

When I assumed duty l have ennsured that the party’s presence is now felt in all the 16 local government areas of the state . I have ensured that we penetrated all the local government areas of the state.

“I want to assure Ekiti people that APGA is the party to beat in the state. This is because neither the PDP nor the APC has pleased the people of Ekiti State by providing what the people really need. We urge the people of Ekiti to ensure that they try APGA come 2022. In our slogan in the party, we are our brothers keepers.

All the failures of the other two parties, our party will fill these up. We won’t ever owe workers salaries or pensioners, we will bring on board forward moving, progressive government like we have in Anambra to Ekiti state.”

Speaking on alleged issues some said is rocking APGA, he said: “Any great party will usually have its challenges. But I assure you that APGA enjoys unity and internal democracy. Under our current national chairman, Dr. Victor Ikeoye, is a great party man. Very vibrant and forward looking. This is why during his temure as leader of the party, we have recorded great successes. A good example is that it is only our party that has its headquarters not as a rented apartment like others. This is a sign of good leadership”.

The APGA boss also spoke about his party’s manifestoes: “Our leaders insensitivity makes our youths to suffer. We are having enough revenue in the state to empower our youths especially in the area of agriculture. We cannot all have a government job. There will be others who will benefit immensely from the agricultural revolution which APGA is good at doing as we have seen in the good leadership that Governor Willie Obiano is giving our brothers and sisters in Anambra State. We will make sure we productively engage our youths so they won’t be idle and engage in destructive activities of cultism and others.

The good people of Ekiti have to go down to their Ward’s and obtain their party cards in preparation for 2022 election, and make sure their voters card is intact; that is the only weapon you can use to fight those failing parties like APC and PDP. Ekiti needs to be rebuilt and APGA is the alternative.”

Recalling that National officer of his party had praised governor Fayemi, Alabi reacted to this, saying: “I don’t really want to say much on Hon Kehinde praising Governor Fayemi because he is my leader but one wonders why he did that. Maybe Hon Kehinde is already gearing up to defect to APC because I do not understand why he is praising the party for what has been obvious it didn’t deserve.”

Alabi also spoke about the FG’s claim on school feeding of children at home: “The government would have done better if they had rather reached out to the parents of the school children and send money meant for their feeding instead of trying to deceive Nigerians that they would feed millions of school children under their parents. Failure to do this is the reason why many Nigerians rightly believe they want to siphon the money and I am tempted to support this view.

“Also, the Federal Government doesn’t seem to be truthful about the palliatives it is claiming to give Nigerians in dire need of such help. This government has received so much money from private donors, but they are yet to reach out to poor and vulnerable Nigerians who need the assistance. The government can easily reach every Nigerians through our Bank Verification Numbers (BVN) and this is a veritable means to send monies to them.”