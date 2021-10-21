The Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups and a member of the party’s National Strategic Lobby Committee Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka has described the 2022 appropriation bill presented to the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari as budget of economic recovery and better service.

He said this while addressing a team of economists in a media chat in Lagos. Honorable Obidike who is a committed supporter of President Buhari’s administration told the experts that after studying the budget submitted to the National Assembly, he was very glad at various capturing of the budget as the 2022 Appropriation Bill has been designed to further deliver on the goals of government’s Economic Sustainability Plan.

Recall that President Buhari presented the proposed budget on October 7th 2021 at the joint session the National Assembly. The budget with the total sum of 16.39 trillion Naira is hoped to deliver on sustainable growth and development of the Country. Analyzing the budget showed that The proposed expenditure comprises Statutory Transfers of 768.28 billion Naira, Non-debt Recurrent Costs of 6.83 trillion, Personnel Costs of 4.11 trillion Naira, Pension Gratuities and Retirees’ Benefits 577.0 billion Naira, Overheads of 792.39 billion Naira, Capital Expenditure of 5.35 trillion Naira, including the capital component of Statutory Transfers, Debt Service of 3.61 trillion Naira and Sinking Fund of 292.71 billion Naira to retire certain maturing bonds.

Speaking, he reminded the audience that the 2022 budget is also the first in Nigeria’s history, where MDAs were clearly advised on gender responsive budgeting. He noted that at this critical time when the country is still recovering from the adverse effects of the Covid pandemic, the 2022 appropriation bill captured critical areas like security, economy, education and health.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

He applauded the federal executive council for putting the interest of common Nigerians into consideration while budgeting for critical ministries. Hon. Obidike charged Nigerians to queue in to the progressive agenda of the APC led federal government.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .