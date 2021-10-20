By Monica Iheakam

The perennial rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana will be renewed today when Super Falcons and Black Queens clash in a 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON)qualifiers at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

Both fierce continental rivals will trade tackles in the first leg fixture, which will eliminate one of the best teams in women’s football on the continent and render that team inactive for the next two-and-half years.

Ghana and Nigeria have met in 17 previous matches, with the Super Falcons claiming nine wins – compared to three for the Black Queens – and outscored their opponents 26 goals to 10 in the process.

The Super Falcons have struggled in their last five international outings – losing three of them and leaking 10 goals in the process, including a recent 4-2 humiliating loss to South Africa at the Aisha Buhari Cup.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Despite their poor form midfielder Francis Ordega insists they will leave nothing to chance against the Ghanaians.

“Our journey to the 2023 Women’s World Cup starts now and we need to win to make it to the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations. If we don’t win, it automatically means that we are not just only going to miss the Women’s AFCON next year but also the World Cup.

For Ghana, they will be missing the services of Maccabi Kiryat Gat’s Sherifatu Sumaila, NJ/NY Gotham FC’s Jennifer Cudjoe and Durgardens’ Elizabeth Addo but Real Betis’ Grace Asantewaa, Durgardens’ Portia Boakye and Racing’s Princella Adubea could line up against Nigeria.

Despite the pedigree and depth of quality in the Nigeria camp, Ghana’s assistant captain Fafali Dumehasi is undeterred, stating her team aim to cause a second upset on Nigerian soil since 2002.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .