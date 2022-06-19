Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala has made clear the objective of the team going into the 2022 African Women Cup of Nations in Morocco, BSNsports.com.ng reports.

The Nigerian senior women’s team commenced training for the biennial tournament at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja during the week with 18 players in camp.

Oshoala, a former Rivers Angels striker made it clear during a short video released on the social media handle of the team.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

She said their aim is to qualify for the World Cup and if possible win the tournament again.

“I think the most important thing is to make sure we get the ticket to the World Cup.

“And then to possibly win the tournament. It’s one of the goals we have going into this tournament as a team,” said the FC Barcelona Femeni forward.

The semi-finalists of the competition in Morocco automatically qualified for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .