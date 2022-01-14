From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A governorship aspirant in Ekiti State and serving member of House of Representatives, Femi Bamisile, has appealed to leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the agitation of Ekiti South senatorial district of the state.

He also urged Governor Kayode Fayemi to use the 2022 governorship election to satisfy the yearnings of the southern district, which he alleged had been denied the governorship seat since the inception of democracy in 1999.

Chairman, House Committee on the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), promised to prioritise leadership and good governance, human capital development, agriculture, industrial growth, among others, as cardinal objectives of his administration, if elected governor.

Bamisile made the appeal, yesterday, while declaring his intention to contest the 2022 governorship in the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress at the party’s secretariat in Ado Ekiti.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Stating that the issue of zoning can’t be downplayed, having assumed a national dimension, the former speaker of the state House of Assembly, said: “I want to appeal to you, party leaders, to listen to us on this issue of zoning.

“The Governor of Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, wanted to contest as president that was as at two years ago. But if you see him today, he has made a total U-turn, because he said the constitution does not stipulate zoning, but for the principle of fairness, equity and justice, that he would allow the South to take a shot.

“The Kaduna governor was smart to learn from the mistake that happened to PDP in 2015, that reneged on the gentleman’s agreement by parties that power will rotate between the North and South. This is also in the constitution of many parties.