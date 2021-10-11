By Chinelo Obogo

Experts have expressed concern over the allocation of N71.3 billion for capital projects for the Ministry of Aviation in the 2022 budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

Speaking to Daily Sun, they said the amount which is approximately 0.43 per cent of the N16.39 trillion which makes up the 2022 budget is grossly inadequate as the industry was the most hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of N78,992,731billion which is 0.48 per cent of the total budget was mapped out for the Ministry of Aviation out of which N71,300,182 is for capital expenditure.

During a State House briefing in Aso Villa last Thursday, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said that N20billion would be required for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. He also said that the Federal Government plans to spend N400million as working capital on a national carrier, describing it as an ongoing project.

Experts , who spoke to Daily Sun, said the funds allocated to aviation is inadequate as the sector is in dire need of human and capital development as many airports nationwide are under straits.

President of National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), Abayomi Agoro, said: “The amount is grossly inadequate to pay sufficient attention to a sector that’s worst hit by the pandemic. Our aviation agencies are being underfunded and the BASA funds needs to be reinvested in some of this important capital projects. Some airports facilities need urgent attention. For example, air navigation facilities, communication and landings aids can’t be ruled out. Now that the sector is gaining restoration, it is very important to invest in human capital development, trainings . The industry deserve more funding than less a digit appropriation.”

While the chairman of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) branch, Danjuma Ahmed said, “Energising the industry doesn’t depends on government spending on the industry, rather it’s determined by free movement which is dependent on the opening up of the sky by countries, the only impact from the budget is capital project initiation or completion which will positively affect the supply value chain. The projects needed are renovation and expansion of the GAT terminal, completion of runway lighting of 18L, upgraded of the Navigational Aids at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and Abuja and possibly the relocation of Abuja tower and the second Abuja runway.”

The president of the National Association of Airline Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) Galadima Abednego, told Daily Sun that “The amount allocated is grossly inadequate considering the capital intensive nature of aviation infrastructure. It also important for government to appreciate the catalytic business nature of aviation and a second Abuja runway is very critical.”

The Chief Operating Officer of Tropical Arctic Logistics (TAL), Femi Adeniji, said the most important project that the minister should focus on is ensuring that there are sufficient facilities in all the airports and advised that money should not be wasted on setting up another airline.

“The minister should focus on airport rehabilitation which include equipment such as the luggage belt, passenger arrival/departure bridges that has been unserviceable for years (this is why aircraft are towed to the bridge after shutdown), runway lights on both domestic 18L/18R, etc. This would prevent tacking to and fro International airport for take-off and arrival before sunrise and after sunset, saving operators fuel burn. He should completely forget about wasting funds on NG Eagle and airport concession but focus on holding FAAN/NCAA management responsible instead of politics. He should commission of board of the agencies which should have the free hand to monitor and ensure that the agencies portray the good image of the country.”

Captain John Ojikutu said what is needed for now is periodic maintenance of safety infrastructure and facilities in all the federal airports. “What we need the budget for now is periodic maintenance of safety infrastructure and facilities in all the federal airports; these should include the Air routes navigational landing aids like radar, ILS, runway/taxiway resurfaces, markings and lightning’s, upgrading airports fire services to meet the challenges of the numbers of newer aircraft; airports security in the midst of incessant violent attacks from our homegrown terrorists; enhance the perimeter fences for security defence otherwise buildup security fences to complement the perimeter fences. All these are aeronautical services that are the responsibilities of the government under its commitments to ICAO that cannot be part of the planned concessions. The budget can be spent on these and not on non-aeronautical services like terminal buildings and its allied services,” he said.