From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former leader of the Senate, Mohammed Ali Ndume, has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2022 budget proposal to the National Assembly. He specifically hailed the increased spending on security and infrastructure.

The Borno South senator, however, faulted plans by the Buhari administration to excessively borrow to fund the budget next year.

Ndume said the Government can save more money, by cutting cost and reducing annual overhead. He added that loopholes in the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), can be blocked.

He said: “The proposal to finance the budget by borrowing more is worrisome. The Government should cut down personal and recurrent costs; increase our revenues and plug all leakages.

“The Presidential Economic Advisory Committee and finance experts should be actively involved in the debt management and re-evaluation of our debt profile.

“In this year only N1.759 trillion had been expended for capital as of August 2021, while N2.87 trillion was spent on debt service, and N2.57 trillion on personnel cost, including pensions.

“This performance even though it represents improvement on previous year’s performance cannot trigger effective and visible economic recovery.

“The president should pay more attention to the effective, transparent, and accountable implementation of the budget by the MDAs when passed so that the impact will be visible to Nigerians.

“The National Assembly should also be more active in the discharge of its oversight function to ensure effective implementation of the budget.

“The 2022 budget estimate when passed and effectively implemented can accelerate the recovery of our economy and attain more inclusive GDP growth that would lift millions of our citizens out of poverty.”

Commending the president, Ndume said: “The prioritisation of spending on defence & security, infrastructure and education by President Muhammadu Buhari with the sectors getting a combined N5.15 trillion allocation in the 2022 Budget proposal is a welcome and commendable development.

“From the proposal, defence and security got N2.41 trillion (15%); infrastructure N1.45 trillion (8.9%); education N1.29 trillion (7.9%); health N820 billion (5%) and Social Development and Poverty Eradication N863 billion (5.3%) of the entire allocation.

“The estimated budget for recurrent expenditure for the projected year which is N6.83 trillion, representing 41.7% of total expenditure which is 18.5% higher than the 2021 budget is still on the high side.

“From the estimate, aggregate capital expenditure of N5.35 trillion is earmarked, representing 32.7% of total expenditure which is higher than that of 2021.”

