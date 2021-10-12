From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government allocated N76,669,965 for residential rent in the State House and N30,678,392 to fuel the generator at the Villa, with N5,285,747 allocated for its maintenance.

Also in the appropriation, the government allocated N8,580,741 to buy books and N3,511,909 for magazines and periodicals.

N26,432,346 was allocated for newspapers, with N30,446,461 and N15,151,963 approved for the printing of non-security and security documents, respectively.

The sum of N245,243,963 was allocated for food items and a total amount of N11,793,200 for uniforms and clothing.

In her 2022 Budget presentation in Abuja, the Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said that the 2022 aggregate Federal Government expenditure (inclusive of Government-Owned Enterprises and project-tied loans) is projected to be N16.39 trillion, which is 12.2 per cent higher than the initial 2022 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

According to the minister, the recurrent (non-debt) spendings, estimated to amount to N5.83 trillion is 41.7 per cent of total expenditure and 18.5 per cent higher than the 2021 Budget.

Ahmed also said that the aggregate capital expenditure of N5,35 trillion is 32.7 per cent of total expenditure.

‘This provision is inclusive of the capital component of Statutory Transfers, GOEs capital and project-tied loans expenditures,’ she said.

The minister noted that the provision to retire maturing bonds to local contractors/suppliers of N292.7 billion is 1 per cent of total expenditure.

‘This provision is in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to offset accumulated arrears of contractual obligations dating back over a decade,’ she stated.

