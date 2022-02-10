Determined to meet the revenue targets for the full implementation of the 2022 budget of Enugu State in spite of the nation’s challenges bordering on economy, security and public health, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has enjoined Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to raise their performance bar and re-strategise on meeting their revenue targets as contained in the approved 2022 budget of the state.

Ugwuanyi also urged the MDAs to set up monitoring mechanisms that would track all revenue generated by them towards the actualisation of their targets.

Speaking while declaring open a day Summit on achieving Enugu State Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target for 2022 fiscal year on Tuesday in Enugu, the governor canvassed the establishment of an annual revenue index of every Ministry, Department and Agency in the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, the governor stressed the importance of the Summit to identify the challenges faced by poorly performing MDAs and deliberate on ways to improve on their activities with a view to meeting the 2022 revenue target for funding of the budget.

Stressing the state government’s determination towards growing its IGR to create a socio-economic system not so dependent on federal allocation, Ugwuanyi disclosed that his administration has grown the state’s IGR by 50 per cent without any increased tax burden on the people or businesses.

“Furthermore, a 2019 Report showed Enugu State as 3rd in the federation after Lagos and Rivers states in terms of fiscal sustainability. Also, a report by Ernst and Young, a globally acclaimed auditing firm, rated Enugu State first in the federation on grounds of fiscal discipline, prudence and accountability”, he added.

The governor commended the Chairman of Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS), Prince Emeka Odo, and his team for the timely Summit.