Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mohamed Marwa, has said the proposed 2022 budget allocation to the agency is a great improvement on its fortune and previous budgets.

Marwa stated this, yesterday, during the budget defence of the agency before the House Committee on Narcotic Drugs, where he expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, for their understanding of the challenges of the 32 years old agency and their support to enhance its capability and performance.

He equally acknowledged the legislative support being given to the agency by the National Assembly and the leadership of the two chambers of the legislature.

He appealed to the lawmakers to continue their support with the passing of the proposed budget and enhance it where necessary, especially in the areas of essential needs like the purchase of arms and ammunition.

Chairman of the committee, Francis Ottah Agbo, emphasised the need to support the agency to be able to surmount the enormous challenges before it.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

He said apart from an overhaul of the NDLEA Act to remove the option of ridiculous fines for offenders, the committee would stand against any move to legalise cannabis on the floor of the House.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .