The Lagos State House of Assembly has organised a three-day budget retreat for lawmakers and other legislative workers to address service delivery to the people of Lagos in the post-COVID era.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, made this known in a message to the opening ceremony of the three-day retreat organised by the House in Lekki on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the retreat is: “Addressing the Service Delivery Priorities of the People of Lagos in the Post -COVID Era: Issues, Opportunities and Options”.

NAN reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Nov. 24 presented the 2022 budget titled “Budget of Consolidation’’ to the House, which had been committed to the Joint Committees on Economic Planning & Budget and Finance for further legislative scrutiny.

Obasa, represented by the Deputy Speaker, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni said the retreat was to provide a platform for the House to reflect and effectively review the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and ensuring the implementation of its oversight.

“Therefore, the House supports participants of the retreat to critically review the state Y2022 budget strategies and issues for engagement with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) during their budget defence.

“The retreat further seeks to enhance participants’ understanding of the Lagos State Fiscal Law/Public Financial Management Law and ancillary matters,” he said.

In his welcome address, the Acting Clerk of the House, Mr Olalekan Onafeko, implored all participants to contribute effectively, as issues discussed would have significant impact on the people of Lagos State, being represented by the lawmakers.

Speaking on the expected outcome of the retreat, Mrs Oghogho Olabisi of Hybitel Ltd., said that the retreat would further support the lawmakers to engage the MDAs in their defence sessions. (NAN)

