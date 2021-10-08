From Ndubuisi Orji and Fred Itua, Abuja

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has charged the Federal Government to prioritise the completion of ongoing projects in the 2022 budget.

Lawan stated this, yesterday, during the presentation of the 2022 Appropriation Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari, at a joint session of the National Assembly.

He noted the level of deficit in the budget, and stressed the need for the legislative and executive arms to collaborate to reduce the deficits, through generation of more revenue.

Lawan, who stated that the generation of revenues have remained a major challenge to government’s quest for development, said Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) need to generate more revenue.

He reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to the passage of the 2022 Appropriation Bill before the end of December, so that the implementation can start in the new year.

“Mr. President, the Nigerian economy and indeed our citizens are benefitting from the early passage and assent to the 2020 and 2021 Appropriation Bills. We all recall that the 2020 budget was fully implemented, becoming the first and only budget that was implemented 100 percent since the Fourth Republic began. This no doubt has helped our country to deal with economic recession that we faced as occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mr President, unlike many other countries, Nigeria was able to come out of the recession due to the ability of this administration to deploy the resources to support the economy. Mr President, the second – quarter GDP report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 5.01% in the second quarter of 2021 – the strongest growth since fourth quarter 2014 is a trajectory that we need to sustain. “

On his part, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who also spoke at the joint session, said the National Assembly will demand accountability for the funds previously appropriated, disbursed and expended.

Gbajabiamila said in as much as the parliament was committed to a quick passage of the 2022 Appropriation Bill, it would not detract the determination of the lawmakers to thoroughly scrutinise the budget.

“I am confident that the National Assembly will give this Appropriation Bill the prompt consideration it demands. However, let me use this opportunity to say to the heads of ministries, departments and agencies of the Federal Government that the determination of the National Assembly to deliver a timely budget will not derogate from our responsibility to ensure exhaustive consideration of the Bill.

“We will demand a thorough accounting for the funds previously appropriated, disbursed and expended. And we will take steps to hold to account those who fail to provide the records we need to make informed decisions on the Appropriation Bill. This is the responsibility of the National Assembly, and we will live up to it. We have a continued obligation to ensure that in considering this Appropriation Bill, we make all deliberate efforts to ensure that we continue to make critical investments in education and healthcare, public infrastructure and national security.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .