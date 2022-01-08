By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government has assured that it would ensure the full implementation of the 2022 budget. Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Sam Egube, accompanied by some members of the state executive council gave the assurance at a press briefing on the detailed analysis of this year budget, held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre Ikeja.

Speaking on the 2022 estimates, he said the budget, christened “Budget of Consolidation” was a landmark in the history of the state both in its size and texture, adding that the approved budget was of 1.58 trillion naira made up of 1.167 trillion naira capital expenditure and 591. 281 billion naira recurrent expenditure.

He added that the budget analysis was a demonstration of the present administration’s commitment to complete all ongoing projects, massive infrastructure renewal and development towards rebuilding and actualizing a Greater Lagos.

The commissioner said the budget will focus on construction and completion of projects in the aspects of roads, traffic management, infrastructure, health, science, technology, sports, building of stadia across the five divisions and environment.

He noted that the objectives of the budget were tourism, agriculture, food security, wealth creation, employment, human development, social intervention, energy and the education sectors which included rehabilitation of schools, Eko excel, among others.

He appealed to all the citizens of Lagos to participate in governance and fulfill their civic responsibilities by paying their taxes as at when due in order to ensure optimal performance of the budget.

In his remarks, the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, thanked the media for their support and urged them to be objective by giving accurate reports of the 2022 budget analysis.