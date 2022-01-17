From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba government has allocated over N6 billion for post primary schools management education in the state in the 2022 budget to boost the quality of education in the state.

Mr Solomon Elisha, Commissioner for Budget and Planning who made this known on Monday at the 2022 budget breakdown by the ministry in Jalingo, said that the amount comprised of both personnel and operational cost of the board.

He further stated that the government was in the process of recruiting new teachers for the post primary education in the state and the Money was budgeted to address the challenges of inadequate teachers in the secondary education as well as the challenge of monitoring and evaluation.

Elijah explained that the board, with many teachers posted to all secondary schools across the state, requires a huge allocation to enable it function efficiently.

The commissioner tagged the budget as ‘peoples budget’ due to how the government arrived at the entire budgeting process.

Elisha said that the ministry adopted the consultative strategy in which town hall meetings were held in the three senatorial zones in the state to identify the people’s demands.