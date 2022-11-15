Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Executive Committee member, Aisha Falode, on Monday applauded the CAF Champions League 2022 bronze medalists, Bayelsa Queens of Yenagoa, for their doggedness and resilience in the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco, as they emerged third place finishers after first becoming the WAFU champions.

Falode commended the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, and the Deputy Governor, Ewhrudjakpo Lawrence Oborawharievwo, for their positive investment made on the Prosperity Girls, such that the team emerged the third best in the African continent.

Falode noted that: “The investment the governor made on Bayelsa Queens will surely have some impacts on the further development of women’s football league in Nigeria.

The Prosperity Girls were handled professionally in all aspects of the game before and during the teams campaign in the 2022 CAF Champions League, much that the teams not emerging the eventual champions of Africa was a matter of hard luck and nothing to do with the technical aspect of the game.