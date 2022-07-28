FROM BUNMI OGUNYALE, BIRMINGHAM

Commonwealth gold and Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist, Blessing Oborodudu has been named Team Nigeria,s Captain to the 22nd Commonwealth Games starting today in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Oborodudu will be assisted by one of Nigeria’s leading men powerlifters Nnamdi Innocent.

National Javelin record holder, Nnamdi Chinecherem Prosper and veteran women powerlifter who doubles as the world record holder in her category, Oluwafemiayo Foashade will be the flag bearers for the opening ceremony celebrations.

Prosper, who is 20 years old and the national record holder in Javelin will be hoping to finish on the podium in Birmingham while the veteran powerlifter Folashade will be seeking another ‘golden’ outing for Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles who is representing the Queen will declare open the ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom on Thursday from 7.15pm.

A total of 72 teams – 54 countries and 18 territories – that comprise the Commonwealth will vie for honours in 20 sports and multiple events within them