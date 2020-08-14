The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has been dealt an embarrassing blow after organisers were forced to scrap plans to build the £500million Athletes’ Village.

Competitors and staff involved in the 2022 event will now be housed in student accommodation at the universities of Birmingham and Warwick, as well as the National Exhibition Centre.

The decision to move away from the Perry Barr site, which was due to be transformed into housing after the Games, was taken after organisers conceded it could not be delivered on time-blaming the delay on the Covid-19 pandemic.