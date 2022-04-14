The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has appointed former international athlete and now Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Yussuf Alli, as the Coordinator of Team Nigeria to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Alli, who was the captain of Team Nigeria to two consecutive Olympic Games in 1984 and 1988, is expected to bring his experiences as a former athlete and his expertise as an administrator to bear on Nigeria’s participation at the Games.

He will, in collaboration with the Ministry, coordinate and ensure the success of Team Nigeria by working as a bridge between the athletes, federations and the Ministry, ensuring there is synergy in the team.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Nigeria finished in 9th place at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia winning nine gold, nine silver and six bronze medals while her best performance ever was in Victoria, Canada in 1994 where she won eleven gold, thirteen silver and thirteen bronze medals to finish 4th.