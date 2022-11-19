The organisers of the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) have announced that the 2022 edition of the programme would hold in Abidjan, Cote d’ivoire, from Nov. 25 to 27.

Mr. Babatunde Samuel, Media consultant for the programme in a statement on Saturday, said the programme was

aimed at showcasing the diversity of talents from across the continent, with an important nod to the diaspora.

Samuel said that CANEX WKND was also a celebration of the creative talent that was taking the world by storm.

” Leading the line of those to thrill the participants and the continent at large is Julian Marley, son of the legendary Bob Marley alongside multiple award winning Nigerian afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade. ” Others include Josey (Côte d’Ivoire), Nandy (Tanzania), Nadia Nakai (South Africa), Suspect 95 (Cote d’Ivoire), Didi B (Côte d’Ivoire) and DJ Mohgreen (Morocco/ France).

” It will be a three-day gathering, with a strong focus on sharing skills and best practices from sectors across Africa’s creative and cultural industries.

” CANEX WKND is free to attend for all delegates with key event sessions including a range of intensive masterclasses commencing on Thursday Nov. 24,” he said.

Samuel noted that with the growing interest in participation in CANEX WKND, organisers simplified the process for all across Africa and beyond with free registration at www.canex.africa (NAN)