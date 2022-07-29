Mailantarki Football Academy owned by Gombe State gubernatorial aspirant, Honourable Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki, yesterday grabbed a quarter final ticket at the ongoing 2022 Dana U-19 Cup staged in Denmark.

The lads were able to secure a 3-nil victory against tournament defending champion, Staal Jorpeland. Miko Dalha showed class by netting a brace while Abdoul Maiyadi toppled it with a bang.

Just few minutes before the end of the first entertaining half, Dalha opened the duel goal account and latter netted his second. Mounting more pressure on foe, Maiyadi put the game to bed by slotting a rebound before Staal’s goalkeeper.

Bracing for the quarter final slot, the team await winner of the fixture between Storm BK1 and Stjørdals-Blink FB. The clash is scheduled for Højene Football pitch by 9:35 am (8:35 am 🇳🇬)