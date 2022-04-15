The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has felicitated Christian faithfuls, and called on all motorists to ensure full compliance to all road traffic laws.

Oyeyemi made the call in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, on Thursday in Abuja.

He made the call to motorists across the country as they gear up towards a hitch-free year 2022 Easter celebration.

“All personnel have been adequately briefed on the imperatives of ensuring that motorists are made to drive in accordance with the stipulation of the Nigerian Highway Code and other regulations on best road practices,” he said.

Oyeyemi who rejoiced with the Christian faithfuls ahead of this year’s celebration of the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Christ, beckoned on them to manifest love care.

This, he said, included obedience to established laws so as to portray the lessons of the Holy Week in positive light.

He noted that the Corps would continue to sustain every arrangement already in place to ensure the safety of all road users.

According to him, this is including aggressive public education campaigns and effective deployment of operational materials to enforce law and order.

Oyeyemi warned drivers to desist from all forms of overloading of vehicles either with persons, animals or with goods and excessive speed among other bad road behaviours.

He urged them to exhibit more tolerance and imbibe patience, calling on Nigerians to cooperate with law enforcement agents.

He also urged them to ensure maximum compliance with all established laws so as to avoid the wrath of the law.

He wished all travellers a happy and safe celebration, reminding members of the public to always tune in to the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM for real time traffic update and road safety education.

“Also endeavour to call the FRSC call centre through the toll free line: 122, to report any emergencies,” he said. (NAN)