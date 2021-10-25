From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ebira people living in the southern district of Ekiti State have appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi to ensure a capable hand from the axis succeeds him in the 2022 governorship election on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

The people are predominantly farmers, working and residing in their multitudes in Ekiti South and Ondo North in Ekiti and Ondo states respectively with Okene, Kogi State as their administrative headquarters.

In a statement in Ado-Ekiti, the group, which spoke through Salaudeen Yunusa, at a consultative meeting with the Special Assistant to Governor Fayemi on Ethnic Relations, Sulaiman Nasiru, said having lived and worked in Ekiti State for over 50 years, they were part of the stakeholders whose opinion on politics and the general state of affairs should not be ignored.

“Our children have married Ekiti people. We are strong stakeholders. We strongly believe in fairness and equity considering the facct that a governor has never emerged from the South senatorial district since the creation of the state. Governor Fayemi is a man of principle who believes and always does the right thing when it comes to equity and fairness.”

Nasiru thanked the people for the warm reception accorded him and appealed to them to maintain peace.

The governor’s aide said plans were being made to stop the excesses of the Fulani herders, assuring their complaints shall be officially conveyed to the governor for quick intervention.

