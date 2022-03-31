The statutory delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State have unanimously assured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of their unalloyed loyalty, solidarity and support ahead of the forthcoming party primaries in the state.

The delegates who converged on the Government House, Enugu, yesterday, on a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, told the governor that they are resolute in their decision to solidly stand behind him in the party primaries.

They added that they will also stand behind whoever the governor asks them to support or vote for during the primary elections.

Leader of the delegation and Chairman of Awgu LGA, Pedro Nwankwo told Governor Ugwuanyi: “We have come to let you know that wherever you ask us to stand is where we are going to stand. We have also come to let you know that we are solidly behind you.

“We are also solidly behind whoever you shall ask us to support or vote for during the primary elections.

“All we are waiting for is for you to speak; once you speak the action will be taken. If you ask us to stand at a particular point there we shall stand. If you ask us to move to the right hand side, definitely we shall all move to the right hand side. If you ask us to go by the left, we will go there”.

Nwankwo, who revealed that “some of our brothers have been coming to us asking us to support their ambition”, disclosed: “What we do tell them is that if our governor (Ugwuanyi) asks us to stand by you, we shall stand by you.