From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former Secretary to Ekiti State Government, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday won the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in the state.

This makes him(Oyebanji) to emerge the party’s flag bearer for the June 18 poll

Oyebanji, who hails from Ikogosi-Ekiti, in Ekiti Central Senatorial District, was alleged to be Governor Kayode Fayemi’s anointed aspirant.

The Chairman of the electoral committee, Governor Muhammed Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa state, who declared the results of the election which was held in all the 177 wards said Oyebanji polled the highest number of votes to defeat other seven contestants.

According to him, Oyebanji won the election having scored the highest number of votes in all the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

The records of what Oyebanji polled in all the councils are as follow

Ado-LG 9,380

Efon LG 3,047

Ekiti East LG 5574

Ekiti West LG. 11,399

Emure. 4,018

Ekiti Southwest 5,880

Irepodun/ Ifelodun. 4297

Gbonyin. 5690

Ijero. 6,714

Moba 8,196

Ilejemeje. 3011

Ikere. 5,546

Oye 9,359

Ikole. 9,619

Ido-Osi. 5,368

Ise/Orun . 4048

Registered members 183560

Accredited members 107877

Total votes cast 104983

Badaru announced that, the former SSG, Biodun Oyebanji scored 101,703, National Assembly member, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele polled 760 votes, former Minister of Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye scored 691 votes, while Engr. Kayode Ojo got 767 votes.

Others are House of Representatives member, Hon Femi Bamisile polled 400 votes, Aviation expert, Demola Popoola scored 239, former House of Representatives member, Hon Faparusi garnered 376 votes, and Oluwasola Afolabi polled 47 votes.

Recall the other seven contestants had earlier withdrawn from the process and called for its cancellation, having alleged that the exercise was characterised by irregularities. This perhaps contributed to the low scores they got in most of the wards from the records of the returning officers

Badaru who spoke with journalists after declaring the winner, appreciated the party members for their display of maturity and cooperation which led to the success of the poll.

He noted that the election was transparent and devoid of any manipulation, saying the method for the exercise was reached by all aspirants during a stakeholders meeting held on Wednesday.

He called on the winner to be magnanimous in victory while those who lost should be strong in defeat