The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in partnership with Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMET), had sensitised Abuja farmers on 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction (SCP) to improve agricultural production.

The Mandate Secretary, FCTA Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat, Malam Abubakar Ibrahim, said the objective was to educate farmers, with specific attention to selected crops and animals grown, as captured in the forecast.

According to him, the sensitisation is part of activities to improve productivity in the agricultural sector.

Ibrahim said that if farmers understood the weather forecast it would help them know the right crops to plant at the appropriate time during rainy season.

He added that being aware of real-time weather conditions like air and dew temperature, precipitation, humidity was the best way to protect crops and secure a high and healthy yields.

Ibrahim said the initiative was important because farmers would be educated on all farming aspects, in terms of weather prediction and what type of crop to be planted during rainy season.

He said this would help to increase food production.

“This sensitisation will go a long way in improving our production in FCT, so that in the near feature we can take care of the entire country.

“So, the farmers especially leaders of the six area councils should take the programme serious.

“We have tried to ensure that the information will be simplified such that they are clearly understood by farmers and made easily accessible to them,” he said.

Earlier, the Director-General NiMet, Prof. Mansur Matazu, said the downscaling of the SCP was developed to serve the needs of decision-makers, who require local climate prediction for impact assessment.

Matazu, represented by Prof. Charles Anosike, said SCP, being one of the NIMET flagship products, was invaluable tool that had helped farmers to improve their yields.

He said it had also served as an advisory tool for many stakeholders at the Federal, State and Local Governments level.

Also, the Director FCT Agriculture Services, Mrs Ihekandu Francisca, said weather forecast was key to optimum agriculture production and productivity in crop, livestock, fisheries productions and production of forestry resources. (NAN)