From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Federal Government has declared that there would be sufficient food in the country in 2022 going by the level of its preparation.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mahmud Abubakar, disclosed this when he commissioned some roads in Ondo West and Ondo East Local Government Areas and a mini water treatment plant in Iju Odo, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Abubakar, who was represented by the South West zonal Director of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs Omolola Oguntuyi said the Federal Government is committed to the rejuvenation of the agriculture sector.

This was even as the Federal Government embark on no fewer than 37 projects in different parts of the state.

The state coordinator of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Anthony Otuonye, who disclosed that the projects spread across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state, hinted that over 50 percent of the projects are nearly completed.

He said the state enjoys the support of the Federal Government with the citing of the projects in the state and urged the people of the state to ensure proper maintenance of the projects in their domains, just as he called for the support of the people of the state.

