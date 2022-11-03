Even as Nigeria Under-17 women team, the Flamingoes ended up with bronze medals, the Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu Ejidike, J.P has commended the spirited efforts of the young ladies in the mundial.

The Flamingoes who recorded a dramatic victory deserve encouragement, motivation and rewards according to Ejidike, who noted that they could be nurtured to graduate to higher age-grade groups where their maturity would manifest.

Ejidike commended the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) under the leadership of Ibrahim Gusau for rising to the occasion despite the fact they just took over the mantle of leadership of the Nigeria football authority.

“The girls were brave and determined but for their budding experience, they could not marshal the dexterity required at the crucial stage of penalty shootout. However, that notwithstanding, they made Nigeria proud clinching the third-place trophy”.

The Nigeria Pillar of Sports admonished the NFF, particularly the technical department, to keep the girls together as they would make the country proud in the nearest future.

The 7th edition of the multinational international Women youth football championship hosted by India attracted countries from all over the continents of the world, but for the narrow loss to Colombia, Nigeria would have made it to the final.