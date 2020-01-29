Former Barcelona winger, Emmanuel Amunike has warned the Super Eagles of impending danger that lies ahead of them in Group C of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Nigeria shares Group C in the group stage of the African section of FIFA World Cup qualification, Qatar 2022, alongside Liberia, Central Africa Republic and Cape Verde and only one team will make it into the final round of qualifiers.

Though soccer followers across the continent believed Nigeria should easily make it through the group, Amunike, who featured at the 1994 World Cup and scored against Bulgaria had warned the Super Eagles not to underrate their opponents.

“I think the last AFCON has shown that when it comes to African football, a lot of teams have improved,’’ said Amunike, who coached Tanzania at the 2019 AFCON.

“They now have a lot of players playing at top levels in Europe, competing every day, week in week out.

“It has come to a stage where you can no longer underrate any team.”

He went on: “I was privileged to play Cape Verde, while I coached Tanzania and I can tell you, Cape Verde is one of the most tactical and disciplined teams I have ever seen on the continent of Africa. This is due to the pedigree of their players.

“Most of their players have Portuguese nationality. That is, some were born and trained in Portugal, so they have this Portuguese concept of playing football. We don’t have to underrate any team in that group.”