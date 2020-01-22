Bunmi Ogunyale

Three-time African champions, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn in Group C with Cape Verde Island, Central African Republic and west African neighbours, Liberia for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying series.

Representatives of the teams, coaches and African football legends attended the Draw conducted by Nigeria’s Samson Adamu and assisted by Ghanian-born and former France international, Marcel Desailly in Cairo, yesterday.

In Group A, African champion, Algeria is drawn alongside Burkina Faso, Niger and Djibouti, while Tunisia is being joined by Zambia, Mauritania and Equatorial Guinea. Group C has Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia.

Cameroon will battle eternal rivals, Cote d’Ivoire, Mozambique, and Malawi in Group D, Mali has Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda to battle with, Egypt will lock horns with Gabon, Libya and Angola in Group F, while Ghana will slug it out with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in Group G, Senegal will do battle with Congo, Namibia and Togo in Group H.

In Group I, Morocco has Guinea, Guinea Bissau and Sudan to contend with, while Group J is made up of Congo DR, Benin, Madagascar and Tanzania.

The final round will see the ten teams drawn into five home and away ties, with the five winners securing the ticket to represent Africa at the tournament scheduled for 21 November to 18 December 2022 in Qatar.