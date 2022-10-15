The Federal Government on Saturday donated assorted foods and non food items to Taraba Government for onward distribution to victims of flood disaster in the state.

Alhaji Mustapha Habib, Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), while handing over the items in Jalingo, said the gesture was a demonstration of Federal Government’s concern for the plight of victims of the flood.

Habib, who was represented by Alhaji Mohammed Kanar, Deputy Director, Resource Management, said that 450 local government areas in the 36 states and the FCT were affected by the 2022 flood disaster.

He advised citizens to adhere to Early Warning Signs (EWS) from NiMET and National Hydrological Agency.

He also expressed the determination of the Federal Government to strengthen states and local governments disaster and risk managements on the mitigation of risk and disaster management within their domains.

He thanked the Taraba government for responding quick to the flood.

In his remarks, Gov. Ishaku said Taraba was one state that was worst hit by the flood.

Ishaku said that the state had the longest stretch of river Benue running from Adamawa through Taraba to Benue state.

The governor, who was represented by Mr Anthony Jellason, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), noted that the level of Federal Government’s response to the flood emergency in the state was not commensurable with the disaster.

The governor, however, commended the government for the timely intervention with the donation of assorted relief items to the state.

He said the items would cushion the effect of the disaster on direct victims in the state.

He gave an assurance that the state would constitute a committee that would ensure equitable distribution of the relief materials to the victims.

NAN reports that some of the items donated by NEMA includes rice, maize, beans, Maggi, vegetable oil, mats, mosquito nets and clothes.

The 2022 flood destroyed farms and households in 12 local government areas in the state

The flood also killed 14 people, rendering over 300,000 people homeless. (NAN)