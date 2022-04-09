From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the June 18 election in Ekiti State, has reiterated his conviction that the APC would win the forthcoming poll using the achievements of the Governor Kayode Fayemi administration as a major highlight of its campaigns.

Speaking as a Guest of Honour, at an empowerment/ Project Commissioning event organised by Hon Wunmi Ogunlola (Ekiti Central Federal Constituency II), in Ijero Ekiti on Thursday, Oyebanji said he was impressed that Governor Fayemi has written his name in gold through provision of many basic amenities and embarking on legacy projects that generations yet unborn would be grateful for.

The event was graced by Ekiti State First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, who chaired the occasion.

Others were members of the State Executive Council, local government chairmen and traditional rulers from the constituency.

Oyebanji said: “Today’s event is still in line with the APC objectives to develop, impact and empower. It’s also in line with our leader, Governor Kayode Fayemi’s mission to lift Ekiti people, thereby making life better for our people.

“Looking back to when Mr. Governor was sworn in for the second term and now, one cannot, but be marvelled by the level of development in our dear state. As we stand here now, there is no community or town that has not enjoyed the dividends of democracy under Governor Fayemi. Any direction of development we turn to, Gov Fayemi has delivered; from construction of roads, establishment of new schools, building and maintenance of health centres and other community development initiatives as might be suggested by various communities. Besides, the new Iyin Road which was conceived many years ago, has finally been constructed and delivered by Fayemi administration to save lives and properties in Ekiti State. Again, the Cargo Airport, which will be delivered soon, would be another milestone in the annals of Ekiti.

” We shall build our campaign on these laudable achievements of the Fayemi administration and challenge our opponents to also present their own scorecards as well, that is what they did when they were in government.”

Speaking on Hon Ogunlola’s empowerment scheme, Oyebanji commended the politician for not neglecting her constituents. He urged the beneficiaries to remain loyal to APC, assuring them of more support and benefits in the future.

Speaking on what informed the event and other projects inaugurated, Hon Ogunlola said as a representative, her priority was to lift her constituents and support as many as she could.

“I’m happy today because my people are happy. Since day one, I had made up my mind to bring succour to my people and attract necessary development to my area. Today’s event is in fulfillment of that electoral promise and I’m happy because it would go a long way to better the lots of my people,” Hon. Ogunlola stated.