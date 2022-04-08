From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress(APC) has cautioned the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to desist from acts of gangsterism and bloodletting as they commence their campaigns towards the June 18 governorship election in the state.

In a release signed by its Publicity Secretary, Segun Dipe, on Thursday, APC admonished all political parties to embrace orderliness and peace in the conduct of their campaigning.

The ruling party bemoaned the unwarranted bloodletting, which was reported to have happened in Efon-Alaaye, Efon Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday, April 6, wondering why such mayhem should be unleashed on the innocent people they are aspiring to govern.

APC described the development as unfortunate, unprovoked and avoidable, saying no one’s ambition should be laced with such bloodletting.

“Such act of intimidation is highly condemned by us and should be discouraged in totality by all and sundry. The government of the day will not allow anyone, no matter the stature, to return the state to the era of one day one trouble in the name of campaigning for election.”

Dipe noted that Ekiti people were naturally peaceful and would not like to be taken back to those evil days when limbs and lives of innocent souls were being cut off with impunity.

“Anyone trying to remind our people of what happened in 2009 during the rerun, when Chief Segun Oni and the PDP on the platform he contested unleashed mayhem on the innocent people cutting limbs and lives will certainly meet his waterloo.”

“The Efon incident is quite unfortunate and uncalled for. Our people know APC very well and trust what the ruling party is capable of doing, more so that the party (APC) has not even flagged off its own campaign.”

“The APC candidate is from the Aramoko axis (precisely Ikogosi) and Oni’s campaign had stopped to campaign there without any harassment from the people. CSO and his SDP campaigned in Oye where Gov. Kayode Fayemi hails from without being embarrassed. Their (SDP) campaign train moved freely and peacefully in Ikole and Omuo, two of the strongholds of APC, and no one thought of attacking their convoy. They were also in Ilejemeje and Moba without being debarred.”

The questions on the lips of every well-meaning Ekiti son and daughter at this point should be: Why Efon? Who hails from Efon and what actually transpired in Efon an attack or a reprisal?”

While it is not our duty to apportion blames to anyone, APC disclaims and disowns and denies any responsibility or involvement whatsoever in the dastardly act. Moreover, our candidate is a peace-loving individual who will never encourage or incite any form of violence against anyone. Intimidation, in whatever form, is not his way. He is a confirmed Omoluabi per-excellence who will not employ desperation on his way to governing the people of Ekiti. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, BAO, is a God-fearing and people-loving personality. He is God-sent also.

“On the other hand, the 2009 rerun election remains fresh in our people’s memory. That was when Chief Segun Oni, the then PDP candidate ran a campaign of brigandage and caused a lot of bloodletting across Ekiti, particularly in the Ido Osi axis. We remember his desperate antics and utterances back then, which can be likened to what he is now churning out. And talking of rigging, Segun Oni would be the last person to allege rigging, having been judicially identified as a master rigger by a court of competent jurisdiction.”

However, since 2009 is not 2022, any form of rough-tackling resulting in bloodletting and rigging will not avail him or anyone this time around. All parties should therefore have a rethink and come with clean hands into the June 18 election,” APC admonished.