From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A governorship aspirant in Ekiti State and serving member of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Bamisile, has appealed to leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the agitation of Ekiti South Senatorial District of the state, urging the party to apply zoning in selecting its governorship candidate for the June 18 poll.

He also urged Governor Kayode Fayemi to use the 2022 governorship election to satisfy the yearnings of the southern district which allegedly had been denied a shot at the governorship seat since the inception of democracy in 1999.

The Chairman, House Committee on the Federal Road Maintenance Agency(FERMA), promised to prioritise leadership and good governance, human capital development, agriculture, industrial growth, among others, as cardinal objectives of his administration, if elected governor.

Bamisile made the appeal on Thursday while declaring his intention to contest the 2022 governorship in the state on the platform of the All Progressives Congress at the party’s Secretariat in Ado Ekiti.

Stating that the issue of zoning can’t be downplayed, having assumed a national dimension, the former Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, said : “I want to appeal to you party leaders to listen to us on this issue of zoning.

“The Governor of Kaduna, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai wanted to contest as president , that was as at two years ago. But if you see him today, he has made a total U-turn, because he said the constitution does not stipulate zoning, but for the principle of fairness, equity and justice, that he would allow the South to take a shot.

“The Kaduna Governor was smart to learn from the mistake that happened to PDP in 2015, who reneged on the gentleman’s agreement by parties that power will rotate between the North and South. This is also in the constitution of many parties.

“I listened to Governor Fayemi about one and half weeks ago he said that all the eight of us contesting for governorship are capable to govern Ekiti. We are not asking anybody to impose anyone, but you must be fair to the South, what is fair is fair. I believe in fairness.

“In fairness, Governor Fayemi is the best to have happened to Ekiti. The road from Ode-Omuo Ekiti has been abandoned for long, but he has tarred the road. The governor has done excellently well, but he needs to raise his respect by listening to this agitation from the South”.

Delivering his speech before the leaders, Bamisile posited that he is incurably committed to the transformation of the socio -economic facets of Ekiti, by offering exemplary leadership that will uplift the people out of wanton poverty and deprivation.

The federal lawmaker stated that the task of making Ekiti move to the point of greatness is a continuous process that must be sustained, promising to build on the legacy of Governor Fayemi to lift the state higher than the current position.

Bamisile said under his leadership, what would be paramount to him is robust leadership and good governance, one that will be strong enough to tackle youth unemployment, insecurity, inject all- inclusive governance and prioritise human capital development.

“Under my leadership in Ekiti, I will restore peace and progress in place of insecurity and prosperity in place of poverty and show respect to all Ekiti persons regardless of status and political beliefs.

“I will diversify Ekiti economy using our potentials in agriculture like Chief Obafemi Awolowo did during the western region. In addition to this is the development of our human resources and our knowledge economy that was initiated by the present government to bring a radical change to our economy .

” I know that human resource is more essential than any other resource, so I will develop the sector to be able to function properly under the 21st century economy.

“Experts will work hard to tap our potentials in forestry, water and environment sectors, while Industrialisation and infrastructure will be thoroughly pursued through public Private Partnership. I will galvanise all these potentials to reduce poverty, unemployment and Ekiti dependence on federal allocation for survival” .

Bamisile told the party leaders that he represents a people, who are in desperate search of equity and justice in the politics of Ekiti, saying : “It is time to support the agitation of the South Senatorial zone of our dear state that has not produced the governor since inception of democracy in 1999, so that we can continue to stand together as one”.