From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A group, Ekiti Build Back Better (EBBB) has warned Governor Kayode Fayemi against importing bandits into the state ahead of the June 18 governorship poll, saying the fallout of such dastardly act done in 2015 to influence the presidential poll has dealt a great blow to the nation.

The group also said the All Progressives Congress, APC, and its leaders should stop their desperation to rig the coming polls, as the people of the state have made up their minds to vote the party out in the election.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The EBBB, a group working in support of Asiwaju Segun Oni, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the coming election, added that Oni is undoubtedly the choice of the people of the state.

The group stated this in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Mr Idowu Adelusi.

“As the Ekiti State Governorship Election draws near, the state governor, Dr John Kayode Fayemi should not out of desperation to rig the June 18 governorship election for his anointed All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, approve the importation of thugs, cultists and bandits into the state.

“Fayemi should learn lesson from what his party did in 2015 by importing bandits as voters from neighbouring countries to rig the presidential election, only for the bandits to stay back, formed terrorist gangs kidnapping and killing Nigerians since then,” the group said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

It added that the security agencies in Ekiti should not fold their arms but to prevent the bandits, thugs, cultists, fake soldiers, fake police, fake voters and drivers from being imported into the state, less the state becomes like those states in the North where the bandits had settled after the 2015 election causing insecurity in the country.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Adelusi said that the state government had been boasting of having the control of the state money to fund the BAO Campaign Organisation to cause mayhem, create fear, kill, maim and kidnap perceived opponents who are members and supporters of Oni, knowing well that the Ekiti people have rejected Oyebanji because the APC-led government has failed the people.

The spokesman said the new electoral law recently passed is an albatross to the APC which had always used fake police to scare voters and snatch ballot boxes among other atrocities during elections.

He said the APC has been having secret meetings in Kogi, Ondo and in the state plotting to rig the election knowing well that its candidate cannot win the June 18 election.

Adelusi said the bitter experience of Ekiti people particularly the workers and pensioners in the hand of Fayemi administration informed the clarion call by the people for Oni to take over power, adding that majority of okada riders and drivers who are wearing BAO caps or putting its stickers on their vehicles and motorcycles are with Oni but playing along with the government so that they are not prevented from working.

The group told Fayemi to reflect and understand that God has been very kind to him and should therefore cooperate with the security agencies to have a peaceful free and fair election in the state.