Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress( APC) in Ekiti State, has ahead of the 2022 governorship election, called on its members to embrace unity and work for the party’s victory, saying a divided house will not take the party to the number one office in the state in 2022. It also urged its members to sheathe their swords of division and shun actions that could further trigger seeds of discord within the party.

It has also set up a committee led by former APC State Chairman, Jide Awe, to pacify the aggrieved members to fortify the party ahead of 2022 governorship poll.

The party had passed a vote of confidence on the governor and the State Working Committee(SWC), led by Paul Omotoso and Governor Kayode Fayemi, and urged Aggrieved Members to coalesce efforts with leaders to ensure APC maintains its stronghold on Ekiti.

Recently, some leaders led by former Minister of Works, Dayo Adeyeye and Special Adviser on Political Matters to the President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, have passed a vote of no confidence on Governor Kayode Fayemi and also called for the dissolution of the SWC on account of poor management of the state and the party.

But the party leaders in Ado-Ekiti Local Government, had after its meeting on Saturday warned members against taking any action that could deplete the party’s fortunes, saying such action would not be tolerated under any guise.

A statement by the APC Chairman in the Council, Hon Michael Akinleye, in Ado-Ekiti, said: “Henceforth, no member should engage in activities that are capable of factionalising the party. All efforts must be inclusive and we must operate like a family to win in the future.

“That having found the executive worthy in the performances of their duties from the wards to the local government levels, we viewed them as being effective and we hereby pass a vote of confidence on them.

“Particularly, the stakeholders in the council passed a vote of confidence on Paul Omotoso-led SWC, having performed creditably well in the past elections that led to the victories of President Muhammadu BuharI, nine National Assembly members and the 26 House of Assembly lawmakers in the 2019 general elections.”

Justifying the confidence reposed in the governor, Akinleye said the present administration had executed like the airport project, Ekiti State Civic Centre, Ado-Iyin road dualisation, establishment of four new seondary schools, completion of Oja Oba Market, payment of Social Security stipend, construction of Ureje Dam, among others, as landmark projects initiated by Fayemi within the last two years.

Similarly, the APC Stakeholders in Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Fayemi and the executives of the party from wards to state levels.

This came at the end of the stakeholders meeting of the party held at the local government headquarters in Igede-Ekiti, on Saturday.

Addressing newsmen after the meeting, the Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Hakeem Jamiu and Chairman Assembly

ervice commission, Taiwo Olatubosun, urged members to embrace the olive branch extended to them by party leadership by being loyal to APC.

On their parts, a legislator representing Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency 1 Hon. Femi Akindele and Chairman of the Local Council, Shina Ogunleye, said all aggrieved members must eschew acrimony and work with Fayemi to popularise the party and make it strong among the voters.

The Stakeholders forum had in attendance, party leaders, political office holders from across the local government areas.